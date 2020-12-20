Ventus VCT 2 C (VNC.L) (LON:VNC) Trading Down 3.3%

Ventus VCT 2 C (VNC.L) (LON:VNC)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The stock has a market cap of £13.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.23.

