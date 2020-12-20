Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Veracyte worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

