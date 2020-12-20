Verge Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.20 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $130.08 million and $4.20 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00486739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000290 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,406,420,343 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

