Veros (VRS) Market Cap Achieves $264,365.31

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Veros token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Veros has a total market capitalization of $264,365.31 and approximately $9,837.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00142279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00776435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00166751 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00119000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

