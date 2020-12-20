Viacoin Market Cap Reaches $6.69 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00485860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,554 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

