VINchain Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.06 million and $91,484.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00803949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00174308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074996 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

