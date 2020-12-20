Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tinicum Inc increased its stake in Kennametal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 3,984,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,170,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

KMT stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.