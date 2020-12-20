Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,053 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

ROK opened at $247.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.51. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

