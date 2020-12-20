Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HD Supply by 52.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HD Supply during the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 625.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 172.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

HDS stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.