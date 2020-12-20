Virtu Financial LLC Invests $229,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 326,618 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 238,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $11,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

