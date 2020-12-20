Virtu Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.62 and a beta of 0.62. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.