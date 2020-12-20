Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,271 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

