Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 152.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sasol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.46. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

