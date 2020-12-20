Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 208,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cars.com by 21.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $829.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.42. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

