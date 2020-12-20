Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

