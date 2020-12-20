Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,990 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Argo Group International worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 94.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

