W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $64.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Comerica Bank increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

