Warwick Negus Sells 14,000 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) (ASX:SOL) insider Warwick Negus sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$30.33 ($21.67), for a total transaction of A$424,648.00 ($303,320.00).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.34. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

