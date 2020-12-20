Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L)’s (WOSG) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON WOSG opened at GBX 553 ($7.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.17. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 170.80 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 573 ($7.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

