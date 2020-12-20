Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.23.

NYSE WAT opened at $250.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.54 and a 200-day moving average of $210.76. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $1,744,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 294.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Waters by 7.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

