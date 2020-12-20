WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and $6.71 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $24.68 and $7.50. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00146792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00787285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00172041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075299 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

