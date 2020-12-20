WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 820 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $287.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $290.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

