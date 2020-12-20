WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,351,000 after buying an additional 480,793 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

