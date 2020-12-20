WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $400,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

