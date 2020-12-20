WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 687.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 364,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 318,578 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

