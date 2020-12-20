WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $477,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $550,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $60.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05.

