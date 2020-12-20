WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $50,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $52.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,708,355.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500,080 shares of company stock valued at $90,729,361 in the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

