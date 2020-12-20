Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.74.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

