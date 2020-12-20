Weg S.A. (WEGZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

WEG stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. WEG has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

