Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

AMD opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 129.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

