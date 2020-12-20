Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $795,000 Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Cue Biopharma worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $202,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $13.28 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, Director Cameron Gray acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

