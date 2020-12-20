Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 295.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.86. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.