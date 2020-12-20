Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seneca Foods by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 106.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.95. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.