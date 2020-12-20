Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,836 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of CorePoint Lodging worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.93. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

