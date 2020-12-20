Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,689 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. FMR LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 19.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 33.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $22.74 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.