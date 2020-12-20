Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

