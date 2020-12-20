Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

MNP opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

