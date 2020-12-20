Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 152,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,591. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $793.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

