Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after acquiring an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after buying an additional 575,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $123,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,126,328 shares of company stock valued at $211,177,369. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $59.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.