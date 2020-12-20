Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

