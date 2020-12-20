Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.