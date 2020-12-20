Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $3,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $192.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.08. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

