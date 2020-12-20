Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,895 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 41.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 91.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120,741 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 7.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.