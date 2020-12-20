Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 342.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 205,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 151.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 161,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCAU shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

FCAU stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 222.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

