Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Shares of VRSN opened at $217.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.32. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,075,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,065,401 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

