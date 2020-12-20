Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in VeriSign by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $1,281,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,511,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,065,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $217.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.32. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

