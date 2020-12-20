Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 678 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on QGEN shares. ValuEngine lowered QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

