Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $107.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

