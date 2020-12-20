WhiteCoin Trading Up 20% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 20% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $63.15 million and approximately $53,235.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

