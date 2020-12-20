William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Penumbra in a report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $182.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $25,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,036,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penumbra by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

